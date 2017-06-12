Buyers eye new uses for restaurant sites in Hawthorne, New Rochelle

Two commercial properties last occupied by restaurants in Hawthorne and New Rochelle could be redeveloped for strip retail and potential residential uses by new owners, according to Houlihan Lawrence Commercial Group in Rye Brook.

In Hawthorne, Houlihan Lawrence’s Bryan Lanza brokered the $725,000 sale of 15 Commerce St., a 4,500-square-foot restaurant space that comes with an existing cabaret and entertainment license.

The buyer, Zappico Real Estate Development, is a designer and builder of residential subdivisions based in Hawthorne. Houlihan Lawrence said that while future plans for the property have not been decided, a proposed zoning change is being considered.

In New Rochelle, Joseph Urbinati, president of Morris Park Contracting Corp. and owner of multiple properties in the New Rochelle area, paid $600,000 for a nearly 1,000-square-foot building, last operated as a diner, on a 6,100-square-foot lot at 459 Fifth Ave. in New Rochelle, according to the brokerage. The property is across the street from the city’s Flowers Park and the broker said Urbinati plans to build a retail strip with two or three stores to serve park visitors.

Lanza, broker of record in both deals, said both the Hawthorne and New Rochelle sites have “multiple use possibilities.”