Ernie Teitell, a partner at the Stamford trial law firm Silver Golub & Teitell LLP, was selected as a “Lawyer of the Year” for the 2017 edition of “Connecticut’s Best Lawyers.”

This is the second time he was named in the category of Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs.

Only one lawyer in each specific practice area and metropolitan region is recognized as the “Lawyer of the Year” based on overall feedback, according to Connecticut’s Best Lawyers.