Attorney guides students in mock trial

Attorney Kristen L. Zaehringer of the Stamford-based law firm Murtha Cullina recently participated in a legal program for Bridgeport high school students held by the U.S. District Court’s Public Outreach Committee.

Zaehringer helped students from Central High School during a mock trial at the Federal Courthouse in Bridgeport. U.S. District Judge Warren W. Eginton presided along with a student judge.

Zaehringer coached the students on their opening statements, factual presentation and arguments in a case that involved a student falling from a 30-foot clock tower while pledging a fraternity. The exercise had the added benefit of highlighting the importance of taking a stand against hazing and bullying.

She is a member of Murtha Cullina’s litigation department, as well as its labor and employment practice group and serves on the District of Connecticut Federal Grievance Committee and the Local Civil Rules Advisory Committee