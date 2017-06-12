Goodway employees help Habitat for Humanity

More than 20 employees from Goodway Technologies in Stamford went to Bridgeport to help Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County move closer to completing two projects to provide housing for low-income families. The volunteers put up walls at one location where Habitat is building a house, while adding a final coat of paint to another home.

“Our program is sustainable because of the volunteers and businesses that give their time and resources,” said Stuart Adelberg, CEO of Habitat CFC.

Since 1985, Habitat CFC has built more than 200 homes helping more than 1,000 family members in Fairfield County.

Tim Kane, president of Goodway Technologies, said, “Our team is very appreciative of the opportunity to work together to give back and support a wonderful cause.” The company has been in Stamford for about 50 years. It manufactures equipment and supplies for industrial cleaning and maintenance.