The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and The Norma Pfriem Breast Center will host the ninth lecture in the free “Evenings of Wellness” series on June 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. It takes place at The Norma Pfriem Breast Center, Beach Road, Fairfield.

Jeremy Kaufman, a board-certified urologist will discuss men’s health issues, including prostate, testicular and kidney health and incontinence.

For reservations, call the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce at 203-255-1011. Seating is limited.