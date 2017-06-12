Coard named exec at Housing Authority

Natalie Coard has been named executive director of Stamford’s Housing Authority, which does business as Charter Oak Communities (COC). She will lead the sectors on affordable housing, property management, facilities, resident services and housing choice vouchers. She reports to Vincent J. Tufo, chief executive officer, and the COC’s board of commissioners.

Coard began at COC as an intern, and formally joined the organization in 1994. While working at COC, she earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in business administration from the University of New Haven.