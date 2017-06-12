Nusbaum named ‘Top One Percent’ attorney

Edward Nusbaum of Weston, co-founder and principal of Westport-based family law firm Nusbaum & Parrino PC, has been named a member of the “Nation’s Top One Percent” of attorneys for 2017 by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel (NADC).

NADC has as its mission recognizing attorneys who elevate the standards of the bar and provide a benchmark for other lawyers to emulate. Membership in NADC is limited to those it decides fit within the top one percent of attorneys in the U. S.

Other recognitions for Nusbaum include being named to “Best Lawyers” since 1997, being a Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent-rated attorney since 1995, and being named a Connecticut Super Lawyers Top 50 attorney by Thomson Reuters. In April, he became an America’s Top 100 Attorneys Lifetime Achievement member for Connecticut.