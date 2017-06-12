Horse show, benefit luncheon

The June Benefit Horse Show takes place at the Fairfield County Hunt Club in Westport from June 20 through June 24.

At the club on June 24, the EQUUS Foundation will hold its annual benefit luncheon to help support more than 1,000 national and local equine charities that are dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and retraining of America’s at-risk horses. The foundation also supports organizations that work to provide people with opportunities for new careers in equestrian disciplines, including working as companions, teachers and healers.

Guests at the luncheon will be offered a champagne reception, auction, luncheon and ringside viewing of the $30,000 Fairfield Grand Prix.

CallariCars.com will again be the official vehicle sponsor of the show and plans to display many of its BMW, Mini and Volvo vehicles. Callari Auto Group’s Mini of Fairfield County dealership in Darien will be awarding use of a 2017 Mini Countryman to the winners of the Ox Ridge Grand Prix on June 17 and the Fairfield Grand Prix.

More information and reservations, contact fairfield@equusfoundation.org.