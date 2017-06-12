$520K+ raised at Child Guidance Center gala

The Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut (CGC) netted more than $520,000 from its sold-out annual gala for children’s mental health services in lower Fairfield County. The event took place at the Wee Burn Beach Club in Rowayton. About 300 attended.

“We raised nearly $60,000 from the silent and live auctions,” said CGC’s Director of Community Engagement Jeannine Egdorf. “We couldn’t have generated this funding without the tremendous support from the local businesses who graciously donated auction items.”

During the event, CGC’s Board Chairman Jay Sandak presented the CGC’s inaugural Distinguished Public Service Award and a citation from U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal to Viking Global Foundation.