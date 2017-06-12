New hybrid operating room in Norwalk

Norwalk Hospital has opened a new, 1,000-square-foot hybrid operating room that combines state-of-the-art surgical technology with imaging capabilities. This facility can be used for the most advanced vascular and endovascular procedures, including minimally invasive procedures requiring enhanced imaging capabilities.

Among the technologies is three-dimensional imaging software that constructs high-resolution images, allowing vascular surgeons to perform intricate procedures with extreme precision in less time, using less radiation and less contrast material.

“Norwalk Hospital’s hybrid OR provides our board-certified vascular surgeons and their teams the ability to perform a wide variety of minimally invasive procedures, as well as highly complex interventional procedures, all in the same high-tech OR,” said Kathleen LaVorgna, the hospital’s chairperson of surgery.