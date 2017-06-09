Connecticut approves three more conditions for medical marijuana treatment

The state Department of Consumer Protection has announced that three conditions are being added to Connecticut’s medical marijuana program. Following the Medical Marijuana Program Board of Physicians’ recommendations, the state will now allow sufferers of hydrocephalus with intractable headaches, intractable migraines and trigeminal neuralgia to be legally treated via medical marijuana.

Following a public hearing and comment period, the new regulation will be reviewed by the Attorney General’s Office before heading for final approval to the Regulation Review Committee of the General Assembly.

The three added conditions join four others that were approved earlier this year: fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, shingles and muscular dystrophy. There are 22 conditions for which adults in Connecticut may receive medical marijuana, and six conditions for children under 18.