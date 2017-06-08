WJCS appointment for Scott

In White Plains, Westchester Jewish Community Services (WJCS) has announced the appointment of Lisa Scott as director of Center Lane, Westchester’s only LGBTQ youth and community education center.

Center Lane offers support groups and counseling in a place where LGBTQ youth can be themselves without the fear of harassment. It operates at locations in White Plains and Yonkers, and has support groups in Peekskill.

Scott had been with My Sisters’ Place as director of community education and prevention programs and as domestic violence education and prevention programs manager.

Her experience includes working with the Girl Scouts in California and Colorado, and developing and managing a bullying-prevention initiative.

Scott has a bachelor’s degree in English and theater from Colorado State University and did graduate work in English at the University of Tennessee.