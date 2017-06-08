Syed named to hospital board

Omar Syed has been named to the board of directors of the Northern Westchester Hospital Foundation. Keeva Young-Wright, president of the foundation, made the announcement.

Syed, a Katonah resident, is assistant director of the hospital’s Gamma Knife Center and is a neurosurgeon with CareMount Medical. He specializes in brain tumors and spinal surgery.

Syed received his medical degree from NYU School of Medicine, completed his internship in surgery and residency in neurosurgery at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center and had a fellowship at the University of Tennessee/Semmes-Murphey Clinic in Memphis.