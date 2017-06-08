Winnakee Land Trust holds Masked Ball

The 2017 Masked Ball Annual Gala held by Winnakee Land Trust at Astor Courts in Rhinebeck was sold out, with more than 380 attending. Many of the guests wore colorful masks for the festivities, which included entertainment by a Hudson Valley Circus Arts acrobat and a masked fiddler.

Speakers included Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and former New York state Sen. Steve Saland, who honored Winnakee board member and President Emeritus Sally Mazzarella. She has been succeeded as president of the land trust by Carl Meyer, who has served on the organization’s board since the early 1990s.

Molinaro praised Mazzarella for opening “…access to trails, historic landmarks and our majestic Hudson River. For us and the generations to follow, she has helped to define who we are and how we hope to live.”