Paulin enters Women’s Hall of Fame

State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin was inducted into the Westchester Women’s Hall of Fame during the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester’s “In the Company of Women” luncheon at the DoubleTree in Tarrytown.

The Women’s Hall of Fame was established by the nonprofit Women’s Research and Education Fund that promotes equality and justice for women in Westchester. “I am in the company of extraordinary women whose lives of purpose have given women everywhere the hope, tools and opportunities they need to succeed and lead productive lives,” Paulin said.

Also honored during the luncheon were: Millie Hernandez-Becker, president and CEO of Skyqueen Enterprises; Patricia Mulqueen, member of the YWCA board; and, Jin Li, neurologist with Westchester Medical Center. Keynote speaker was Lauren Leader-Chivèe, co-founder and CEO of All in Together, a nonprofit dedicated to engaging American women in politics and civic action. Emcee was Monica Bertran, global head of Bloomberg Corporate Communications and a YWCA board member.