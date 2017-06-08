CPW golf tourney coming up

Cerebral Palsy of Westchester (CPW) hosts its 16th Annual Golf Classic on June 27. The event takes place at Quaker Ridge Golf Club in Scarsdale. In addition to a day on the links, participants can take part in special features such as a hole-in-one competition. After the tournament, the evening’s festivities will include dinner, silent auction, raffle and a presentation of the tournament winners.

Day-of-event registration opens at 10:30 a.m., with the shotgun start scheduled for 12:45 p.m.

Details from Joan Colangelo, 914-937-3800 ext. 215, or Joan.Colangelo@cpwestchester.org.