New president for local Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic (PPHP), based in Hawthorne, has named Vincent Russell as president and CEO. Russell joined PPHP in August 2015 as the chief operating officer and became interim president and CEO in January 2017.

“Vince’s strong commitment to PPHP’s mission, knowledge of our operations and staff, equanimity and proven executive leadership as interim president/CEO make him the right person to lead our organization during this time of unprecedented challenges,” said Joan Rosen, chairperson of the organization’s board of directors.

Russell had been with Northern Westchester Hospital. He received his bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point, a master’s degree from Florida Institute of Technology and a health care certificate from Villanova University.