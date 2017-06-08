Overcoming limitations

The second annual Tech Supports for Cognition and Learning conference hosted by Arc of Westchester and Mercy College took place on the college’s Dobbs Ferry campus and attracted about 150 attendees. Arc and Mercy this year invited AHRC New York City, which helps an estimated 15,000 clients in the five boroughs, and the Westchester Library System to join as event hosts. The conference gathers experts in the fields of technology, education and learning, clinical and direct-service supports to explore how technology can help people with disabilities in order to maximize their independence and overcome cognitive limitations.

Among the speakers were Tony Gentry of Virginia Commonwealth University who gave a presentation on using smart-home technologies to support independence and choice, Cathy Bodine of the University of Colorado addressed the group by satellite about workforce accommodations for people with cognitive disabilities and John Rochford of the University of Massachusetts talked about making the internet accessible to people with cognitive disabilities.

Richard P. Swierat, executive director at Arc said, “The intent of this conference is to engage and excite a community of thinkers who will continue to build bridges between technology and cognitive supports for people with disabilities.”