Tasteful Treats and Treasures to open retail shop in Armonk

Gifting company Tasteful Treats and Treasures will hold a grand opening for its new retail store in Armonk on Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m.

The company is relocating and expanding its operation to the storefront at 144 Bedford Road from its former warehouse facility in Banksville. The new shop will offer an array of gift ideas and serve as their gift basket storage and assembly facility.

Established in 2002, Tasteful Treats and Treasures specializes in custom gift creations, including gourmet food and wine gift baskets, corporate gifts and promotional products, holiday gift baskets, balloons and gift wrapping.