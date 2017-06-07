Sex, drugs, rock ‘n’ roll: Woodstock site gets historic designation

The site of the Woodstock Music and Art Fair has been placed on the State and National Register of Historic Places.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the site of the 1969 festival that attracted more than 400,000 people, was placed on the register earlier this week.

“Woodstock was a pivotal moment in both New York and American history, bringing together the unique art and music in an event that changed this nation’s cultural and political landscape,” Cuomo said. “This prestigious recognition will help preserve a priceless New York landmark for current and future generations of New Yorkers.”

The three-day festival featured a variety of iconic musicians, from Janis Joplin to the Grateful Dead. Today, the site is home to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and The Museum at Bethel Woods.

“We take our role as stewards of the land very seriously, and have done so since the beginning. We understand how important the festival was to American history and Sullivan County, and we use that as inspiration for all that we do,” said Darlene Fedun, CEO of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. “Being placed on the National Register will only further our efforts and ensure that these hallowed grounds are preserved for generations to come and enjoy.”

Through a challenge grant from the Lindsay and Olive B. O’Connor Foundation, matching funds from National Trust for Historic Preservation and several individual donors, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts has started the first phase of several projects aimed at enhancing the site’s authenticity and giving visitors more opportunities to explore the historic site.

For more information, visit BethelWoodsCenter.org.