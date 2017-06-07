Connecticut highway tolls bill fades away

It looks like Connecticut’s highways will be toll-free for at least another year.

House Majority Leader Matt Ritter said at the end of a 90-minute debate on June 6 that there was not enough support to pass the legislation to the Senate. Instead, the bill was tabled.

Involving the implementation of electronic tolls on highways such as Interstate 84, I-95 and I-91 , the bill was hotly contested.

Supporters believed the bill was necessary to fund improvements to the state’s major roads in the face of dwindling gas tax revenues, while opponents dismissed it as “another tax,” as Transportation Committee Co-Chair Sen. Toni Boucher, a Republican whose district includes Westport, Wilton, Ridgefield, Redding and parts of Bethel, New Canaan and Weston, told the Business Journal in February.

Democrats Ritter and Rep. Antonio Guerrera, who chairs the Transportation Committee, argued that every state on the Eastern Seaboard has tolls and warned that the state’s dedicated fund for transit issues is scheduled to run out of money by 2020.