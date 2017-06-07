Viridian, North American Utility Partners create commercial energy program

Two Norwalk firms have teamed up to give large commercial customers more energy choices to enhance corporate sustainability initiatives.

Viridian International Management LLC, a network marketing company that was a division of Crius Energy before being sold to a private company last year, said that via the partnership with North American Utility Partners its network of over 22,000 independent associates can offer large commercial customers electricity and natural gas rate quotes through the Viridian Commercial Energy Program. The program is powered by NAUP, a full-service energy advisory and consulting firm that provides energy procurement and brokering to commercial customers nationwide.

All commercial customers will be automatically enrolled as a Viridian Green Business Beacon, under which they will receive a professionally designed marketing package aimed at supporting and increasing the company’s corporate social responsibility presence. Tools provided include web emblems, digital images, copy for website and marketing materials, decals, and a sustainability certificate.