O’Shaughnessy Asset Management renews Stamford lease

O’Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC announced the renewal of its long-term lease at 6 Suburban Ave. in Stamford.

The quantitative money management firm maintains its 12,000-square-foot headquarters at the building, which opened in 1914 as the home for the Stamford Men’s Club. O’Shaughnessy Asset Management occupies two floors of office space and the property’s lower level, which features a television studio, fitness facility and a server room.

Colliers International Group Inc. coordinated the lease renewal on behalf of Six Suburban Avene LLC, the property’s owner.