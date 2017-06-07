Pace University conference to focus on boosting student retention

More than 25 colleges and universities will gather at Pace University on June 16 to discuss ways to make sure more students stay at their school and walk away with diplomas.

Pace will host the event — titled “Going the Extra Mile: Data-Driven, Student-Focused Retention Strategies that Work” – at its Pleasantville campus. Representatives from Mercy College and Manhattanville College will attend and present as well.

About 59 percent of students who began seeking a bachelor’s degree at a four-year institution in fall 2009 completed that degree within six years, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Schools can lose students either by dropping out or transferring to other universities for a range of reasons, including boredom, loneliness, debt and mental health issues, according to the press release from Pace.

The conference will focus on why students leave schools and the types of programs colleges and universities can offer to keep them enrolled.

“It is our responsibility to make available to our students all possible resources that will support them in persisting with their university life, graduating with a college degree and tools to succeed post-graduation,” said Uday Sukhatme, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Pace University. “By bringing together public and private colleges across the Northeast to share best practices, we hope to provide educational leaders with new insights into how we can make this happen.”

The conference will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including a morning keynote and luncheon presentation.