Heineken, Molson Coors sign import agreement for Sol beer

Brewing companies Heineken and Molson Coors Brewing Co. signed a 10-year agreement that allows Molson Coors to import, market and distribute the Mexican-brewed Sol beer brand in the United States. Molson Coors will distribute the Sol brand through its U.S. division MillerCoors beginning this fall.

Upon completion of the 10-year term, Heineken will have the opportunity to reacquire the import rights and responsibilities for Sol. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Established in 1899, Sol has been part of the White Plains-based Heineken USA portfolio since 2004.

“As far as Mexican beers go, Heineken USA is fantastically positioned with two strong brands in Dos Equis and Tecate,” said Marc Busain, president of Heineken Americas. “This effort helps focus our current portfolio, while accelerating Sol in the short and long-term.”

Mark Hunter, president and CEO of Molson Coors, said that given the steady growth of the Mexican import segment in the U.S. over the past few years, Sol represents a significant addition to the company’s portfolio.

“We are excited to be offering consumers even greater choice with the addition of Sol and are confident we can grow the beer based on the brand’s strong equity and the added reach of MillerCoors’ national distribution network,” he said.