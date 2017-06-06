Agora Restaurant in Brookfield to host ribbon-cutting ceremony

A new Brookfield restaurant offering Mediterranean cuisine is preparing to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony later this week.

Located at 384 Federal Road, Agora Restaurant specializes in Greek and Italian fare. This is the third restaurant to occupy that location in seven years – it replaces Alexander’s Restaurant, which itself replaced Casablanca in 2010. Julio Cevallos, the owner of the now-closed Julliano’s Authentic Italian Cuisine restaurant in Brookfield, is the chef at the new establishment.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for June 8 at 5:00 p.m., with the restaurant promising “free appetizers and live music, along with a special guest” as part of the event.