Fairfield walking tour to showcase green tech installations

The town of Fairfield is highlighting its use of renewable energy on municipal property with a guided walking tour of green tech installations on June 10.

The 1.6-mile tour, which is sponsored by the Fairfield Clean Energy Task Force and the Fairfield Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, begins at 10 a.m. and is expected to run for two hours. The tour will highlight the rooftop solar and microgrid installations at the Fairfield Police Department and Fire Department on Reef Road, the pending rooftop solar installation at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities on Mona Terrace, the 1.4 MW solar array at the former Town Landfill adjacent to South Pine Creek Road, the ground-mounted solar installation at Sullivan Field on Old Dam Road and the ground-mounted solar array and the electric vehicle chargers at Recreation Center on Old Dam Road.

“Tapping renewable energy is a vital element of our town’s long-term energy strategy and has already yielded significant cost savings in addition to making a meaningful contribution to a cleaner and healthier local environment less dependent on fossil fuels,” Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau said.