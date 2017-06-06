Norwalk physical therapist sentenced in Medicare fraud case

The owner of a Norwalk-based physical therapy clinic was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to charges of obstruction and tax fraud.

Weston resident Danielle Faux operated Danielle Faux PT LLC at 27 Lois St. in Norwalk. Faux was charged with creating false patient progress reports related to 40 claims that she had submitted to Medicare in 2009, as well as skimming checks and cash proceeds from her practice between 2008 and 2011 without declaring the proceeds on her federal income tax. She pleaded guilty in September 2016 to one count of obstruction of a federal audit and one count of making false statement on a federal income tax return.

As part of her sentence, Faux must spend the first six months in home confinement. She was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service. In a related civil matter, Faux agreed to pay $50,000 to settle allegations that she and her practice submitted false records to the Medicare program in violation of the False Claims Act.