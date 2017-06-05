Darien office building sells for $1.125 million

The 4,000-square-foot, two-and-a-half-story building at 767 Boston Post Road in Darien has been sold for $1.125 million, according to Stamford-based commercial real estate firm RHYS.

Attorney Wilder Gleason of Darien’s Gleason & Associates said the buyer was 767 Post Road LLC, which is now renovating the building for office use.

The building had been owned and occupied for several decades by advertising, marketing and media company GW Hoffman.

Originally built in 1916 and renovated many times through the years, the building has a finished third-floor attic space and shares an outside parking lot with 757 Boston Post Road.

The sale closed on May 27.