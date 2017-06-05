In light of Indian Point closing, forum to discuss decommissioning nuke plants

As Indian Point Energy Center prepares to close in four years, a forum in Garrison on Friday will bring together experts and advocates to discuss the proper way to decommission a nuclear plant.

“When Nuclear Plants Close: A Regional Forum on Nuclear Waste Storage and Decommissioning,” is scheduled for June 9 and co-sponsored by Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, The Journal News and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

As part of a legal settlement reached with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office in January, Indian Point’s operators, Entergy Corp., will retire both Indian Point reactors by 2021.

The forum will consider the issues that need to be addressed as the 200 megawatt plant in Buchanan prepares to shut down for the final time. That includes, according to the event announcement, managing nuclear waste, timelines and approaches for deconstructing and decommissioning, financing and compliance, local oversight and the transition for plant workers and communities. The forum will look at case studies of decommissioned plants in the U.S. and globally.

The event is planned for 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Desmond Fish Library in Garrison. Registration is available before the event at surveymonkey.com/r/DecommissioningForum.