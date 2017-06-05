Ginsburg unveils 3 Westerly Bar & Grill on Ossining waterfront

Developer Martin Ginsburg and Ginsburg Development Cos. joined with state and local officials to unveil the final piece of the developer’s $65 million Harbor Square project in Ossining.

3 Westerly Bar & Grill, an eatery next to Ginsburg Development’s 188-unit luxury apartment complex on the Ossining waterfront, held a ceremonial ribbon cutting to unveil the restaurant at 3 Westerly Road on June 2.

The nautical-themed restaurant offers views of the Hudson River and features a main dining area that can seat up to 100 guests, along with a bar and a number of large-screen televisions. An outdoor seating area includes a full bar, sofas and arm chairs under a trellis ceiling. Menu options range from brick oven pizza and burgers to seafood.

The 300-seat eatery is operated by Jeremy Casilli, a restaurateur whose other venues include AOA Bar and Grill in Tribeca, Pier 115 Bar & Grill in Edgewater, New Jersey and the Soho and Tribeca Grand Hotels.

“The main ingredient in this whole project is fun. There hasn’t been much going on north of the Tappan Zee Bridge,” said Casilli, adding that he and Ginsburg Development have “worked diligently to create a universal hub for all types of guests.”

The transit-oriented development is just steps from the Ossining stop of Metro-North Railroad’s Hudson Line. Speaking above the noise of trains passing by, Ginsburg said he believes Ossining has the potential to becoming a true destination along the Hudson River.

“Ossining has the ingredients for that,” he said. “What we tried to create here is a strong start in that direction.”

The mixed-use residential community, which is on a 4½-acre former industrial site, is also home to a public park and riverfront promenade.

Ginsburg Development has been involved in the waterfront project for more than a decade. The company joined Westchester developer Louis Cappelli and Cappelli Enterprises Inc. in 2006 with plans to build a luxury condominium development. However, the project came to a standstill in the credit market crisis and Great Recession. Cappelli later withdrew from the project, which Ginsburg revived in 2012 as a rental development.

Having held its grand opening in June 2016, Harbor Square is now 90 percent leased, according to Ginsburg Development. The building, features one- and two-bedroom apartments along with a top-floor club lounge, fitness center, spa, rooftop pool and sundeck.

Elsewhere in Westchester, Ginsburg Development is planning to break ground later this month at Fort Hill, a $64.5 million mixed-use development in Peekskill. The company recently cut the ribbon at the $110 million, 330-unit River Tides at Greystone complex in Yonkers. In September, Ginsburg opened The Lofts on Saw Mill River, a $35 million, 66-unit apartment complex on Route 9A in Hastings-on-Hudson.