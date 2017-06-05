Westport to merchants: Close your front doors

Westport’s municipal government and business leaders have a message for merchants: Keep your front doors closed while cooling the locations on hot days and heating them on cold days.

In a letter to the town’s business community, First Selectman Jim Marpe teamed with the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Merchants Association and the municipal Green Task Force to encourage businesses to conserve energy resources as part of a townwide effort to build a more sustainable community. To reinforce their request, a youth group called Earth Guardians, under the supervision of the town’s Youth Services Program, will monitor the business community and alert merchants with open doors about this environmental initiative.

“I am confident that the businesses in town will take this simple step to keep their doors closed to demonstrate that they support the community’s goal of net zero by the year 2050,” Marpe said.