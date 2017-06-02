Benchmark IT creates a benchmark

Clients, colleagues and friends of Benchmark IT gathered to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Stamford company. The celebration took place at the Cantina restaurant in Stamford.

The recruitment and consulting firm was established in 2007 by a group of senior recruiters who saw the need for a new IT staffing resource to serving Fortune-ranked companies in the middle-market, startup and growth-phases. Among the areas covered by the company in seeking to fill job openings for companies and place talent are software and web development, quality assurance, database engineering and executive and technical management.