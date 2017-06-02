Johnson joins Open Door’s board

Melora Johnson, a resident of Rowayton, has joined the board of directors of The Open Door Shelter in Norwalk. Open Door is a nonprofit helping the homeless and working poor. It provides shelter nightly with 95 beds in its facility at 4 Merritt St. It also operates the Manna House kitchen and food pantry, providing more than 60,000 meals per month.

Johnson’s background in dealing with social issues includes launching a juice bar in Mill Valley, California, that focused on making healthy food available to students. She co-founded a nonprofit in the United Kingdom, Helping Handbags, which raised funds to help children in Bulgaria.

Corky Stewart, board president, praised Johnson’s “…work with children in crisis and a strong commitment to helping the disadvantaged through meaningful volunteer activities.”