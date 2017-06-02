Mackey & Guasco Staffing celebrates anniversary

Mackey & Guasco Staffing, based in Southport, recently celebrated its 15th year in business. Since its inception in 2002, the firm has expanded its client base in Connecticut and New York.

Founded by Maureen Mackey and Luisa Guasco, the company is a direct-hire, HR contract services and temporary recruiting firm that uses a consultative approach to build long-standing positive relationships. The firm specializes in the areas of human resources, office administration, marketing and accounting and services Fortune 50 companies and to 500 clients in a variety of Industries.

“I believe that while the staffing industry has endured an ever-changing landscape over the last 15 years, it is still fundamentally a relationship industry that will never be completely replaced by computers, job boards and robots.” Mackey said.

Guasco attributed the firm’s success to “…not chasing after the dollar, but instead chasing after the relationship. We’ve always focused on recruiting viable candidates who match our clients’ requirements and culture.”