Ridgefield Chamber’s ‘Woman of the Year’

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce held its 12th Annual Women’s Forum on May 25 at the Salem Golf Club. During the event, Margaret Price, CEO and owner of the Ridgefield Supply Company, was named “Woman of the Year.” Each year the chamber recognizes one businesswoman for entrepreneurial and leadership skills and community involvement.

Jennifer Zinzi, executive director of the chamber, said, “Our recipient also needs to be community-focused and philanthropic. There is no doubt Margaret is sewn with these exact threads.”

In accepting the award, Price said, “Pursuing my passion and continuing my family legacy in the Ridgefield community is one of my proudest accomplishments.”

Ridgefield Supply Co. is a third-generation family-owned lumberyard. Price was not deterred by the fact that the lumber and construction industries are stereotypically characterized as areas for males. The chamber praised her for paving the way for women to have roles in atypical industries.

The Women’s Forum includes opportunities for inspiration and education from guest speakers, brunch, beauty and relaxation stations and shopping. Keynote speaker was Kaitlin Roig-DeBellis, who saved the lives of her 15 students at Sandy Hook Elementary School during the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. She has written a book, “Choosing Hope: Moving Forward from Life’s Darkest Hours.”