CCP’s Philanthropy Awards

More than 300 funders and community leaders gathered at the Marriott in Hartford for The Connecticut Council on Philanthropy’s (CCP) Annual Meeting and Philanthropy Awards Luncheon. The new president of CCP, Karla Fortunato, was introduced, and awards were given to Sheila Perrin and Diane Sierpina.

Perrin received the 2017 John H. Filer Award and Sierpina received the 2017 Newman Award.

Perrin is co-founder and board chair of the Perrin Family Foundation, an organization that helps under-resourced communities across the state create environments that support youth as leaders of social change.

“The Community Foundation is stronger because of Sheila’s long-standing board service,” said Juanita James, president and CEO of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, and current CCP Board member.

The award honors the life and work of John H. Filer, chief executive of Aetna Life & Casualty Company in the 1970s, for his support of corporate citizenship.

Sierpina is the director of justice initiatives for The Tow Foundation, which supports reform in the areas of juvenile and criminal justice, groundbreaking medical research, higher education and cultural institutions.

Emily Tow Jackson, executive director of the foundation and past CCP Board member, said, “In addition to representing The Tow Foundation’s vision to the public, Diane regularly advises new foundation staff, young social entrepreneurs, and philanthropic families as they develop their funding strategies.”

The award is named for Martha Newman, a staff member for several grant-making organizations who passed away in 2005