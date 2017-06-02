Alzheimer’s benefit raises nearly $450K

The Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter recently held its Fifth Annual Celebrating Hope event at the restaurant l’escale at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor and raised nearly $450,000. The money will be used for research and to support the organization’s efforts to help the estimated 75,000 state residents who have Alzheimer’s and their 177,000 caregivers. A special dinner menu was created for the occasion by chef Frederic Kieffer.

Featured speaker was actor and best-selling author Hill Harper. He is best known from his appearances on “CSI: NY” and “Homeland.” Harper described how he had been touched by Alzheimer’s through his close friend, Gene Wilder, and the comedian’s secret battle with the disease. Wilder died in August 2016 at age 83.

Co-chairs of the event were Ginge Cabrera, Cristin Marandino and Nancy Ozizmir, whose mothers are victims of the disease. They agreed that in dealing with Alzheimer’s it’s important to turn anger and sadness into impassioned determination.