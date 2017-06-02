FCA event raises $350K

Family & Children’s Agency (FCA) held its annual benefit and 75th anniversary celebration under a tent at The Longshore Pavilion at Norwalk Cove.

Nearly 300 guests attended the dinner and celebration titled “IMAGINE,” which commemorated the 75 years of service the nonprofit agency has provided in Fairfield County. The theme invited attendees to look ahead and imagine ways to contribute to the evolving needs of the community through their support of FCA.

Robert Cashel, FCA president and CEO, noted that, “In 1942, when FCA was founded, our focus was to help families who were coping with the stress of WWII. Today, more than 75 years later, our agency is still thriving in Fairfield County and we have evolved and expanded to support the changing needs of local families.”

The event was co-chaired by Wilton residents, Audrey Andrew and Maria Wilcox. It raised more than $350,000 to support FCA programs and services. Among those attending were Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling and his wife Lucia, Commissioner of Department of Children and Families Joette Katz and Superior Court Judge Robert Genuario.