Stamford gets shapely for summer

In Stamford, the Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit is certain to prove that public interest in shapes doesn’t have to be confined to 7th-grade geometry class. On June 13 at the Stamford Center for Arts — Palace Theatre, artists and residents will gather for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres to celebrate the opening of the Art Shapes! downtown exhibition.

In past years, the program has asked artists to create designs for benches or life-size horses, but this year the artists’ creativity was tested as they crafted elaborate designs based on simple shapes such as spheres, triangles and squares. A jury chose 39 artists to execute their designs for the 2017 exhibit.

From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the 13th, trolleys will run through downtown Stamford, giving guests at the opening the ability to view each sculpture. At the end of the night, the sculptures will be auctioned off, although they’ll remain on display. Tickets for the opening are $50, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Avon Theatre Film Center. Reserve at 203-348-5285 or downtown-stamford.com.