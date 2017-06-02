LEND program graduates 26

Twenty-six trainees graduated from the LEND program of the Westchester Institute for Human Development (WIHD), adding to the growing number of individuals educated with the leadership skills and knowledge necessary to work with and on behalf of children with disabilities and their families.

LEND (Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and related Disabilities) is an interdisciplinary leadership training program funded by the Maternal and Child Health Bureau of the federal government at 52 universities around the country. The Westchester program involves 320 hours of training. Trainees include graduate students and post-doctoral fellows from health and education disciplines, self-advocates and family members of children and adults with disabilities.

WIHD, located in Valhalla, operates an outpatient health center that offers medical, dental, speech and hearing and behavioral services for individuals with developmental disabilities.