Home Good Things Happening Westchester LEND program graduates 26

LEND program graduates 26

By
Editorial Staff
-
SHARE
The LEND graduates, back row from left: Khadija Bleasdell; Carla Perkins; Jaime Marrus; Jeannie Hampton-Risucci; Juan Trinidad; Kimberly Trapasso; Marianne Vivien; Jacqueline Faison; Amanda Apa; Carol Hughes; Amanda Sapanara; Caitlin Huber; Barbara Cheuvront; Sandra King; MegAnn McGinnis; Surbhi Arora. Front row from left: Emely Perez-Ramirez; Alison Riith; Shreya Malhotra; Patricia Valcourt; Ashley Rivera; Katherine Dao; Sandy Mislow; Kenny Burr. Graduates not in photo: Laurel Donaldson; Jennifer Sparano.

Twenty-six trainees graduated from the LEND program of the Westchester Institute for Human Development (WIHD), adding to the growing number of individuals educated with the leadership skills and knowledge necessary to work with and on behalf of children with disabilities and their families.

LEND (Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and related Disabilities) is an interdisciplinary leadership training program funded by the Maternal and Child Health Bureau of the federal government at 52 universities around the country. The Westchester program involves 320 hours of training. Trainees include graduate students and post-doctoral fellows from health and education disciplines, self-advocates and family members of children and adults with disabilities.

WIHD, located in Valhalla, operates an outpatient health center that offers medical, dental, speech and hearing and behavioral services for individuals with developmental disabilities. 

Print Friendly

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here