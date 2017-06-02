Home Good Things Happening Westchester Realtors give $2,500 to Maria Fareri

Realtors give $2,500 to Maria Fareri

Editorial Staff
From left: Kevin Carraccio, senior vice president, development, Westchester Medical Center; Kerry Fedigan; Bonnie Koff; Harding Mason; Lianne Hales-Shaw, executive director, Westchester Medical Center Foundation; Mary Prenon.

The Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation (HGRF), the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, recently presented a $2,500 donation to the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. 

Representatives of HGRF who participated in the check presentation were Kerry Fedigan, Bonnie Koff, Harding Mason and Mary Prenon, the association’s director of communications.

In 2016, the foundation donated more than $55,000 to 17 nonprofit organizations throughout the lower Hudson Valley. 

