Realtors give $2,500 to Maria Fareri

The Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation (HGRF), the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, recently presented a $2,500 donation to the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

Representatives of HGRF who participated in the check presentation were Kerry Fedigan, Bonnie Koff, Harding Mason and Mary Prenon, the association’s director of communications.

In 2016, the foundation donated more than $55,000 to 17 nonprofit organizations throughout the lower Hudson Valley.