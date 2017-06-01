Home Latest News Marc Cain to open at The Westchester

Marc Cain to open at The Westchester

Marc Cain will be on first level in the Neiman Marcus Wing of the mall, which is managed by Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group.

Aleesia Forni
Women’s wear brand Marc Cain will open its second store in the United States this summer at The Westchester mall at 125 Westchester Ave. in White Plains.

A knit and wear item made in Germany.

“The Westchester is proud to launch one of Marc Cain’s first standalone stores in the United States,’’ said Paula Kelliher, director of marketing for The Westchester, which is managed by Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group. “The brand caters to successful confident women, which perfectly matches our shoppers here in Westchester.”

Set to open on June 8, Marc Cain will be on the mall’s first level in the Neiman Marcus wing. Guests who visit during opening week will receive an exclusive gift with purchase, according to a statement by the company.

Based in Germany, the brand opened it first stateside store in May at another Simon-managed mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

