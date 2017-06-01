UberEATS to offer McDonald’s delivery service in Westchester and Fairfield

Big Mac fans, rejoice: McDonald’s is now teaming with UberEATS for delivery service in select locations across Westchester and Fairfield counties.

In this arrangement, customers place their McDonald’s orders on either the UberEATS app or the UberEATS.com site, and a delivery partner working with UberEATS will bring the food directly to the customer’s home or office. All McDonald’s menu items are available for delivery except for the ice cream selections.

In Westchester, the participating McDonald’s units are based in Hartsdale, Mamaroneck,

Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Port Chester and Tarrytown. In Fairfield County, delivery is available in Bridgeport, Brookfield, Danbury, Fairfield, Greenwich, Monroe, Norwalk, Riverside, Stamford, Stratford, Trumbull and Westport.