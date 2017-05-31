Regeneron, Yonkers Partners in Education team up for STEM research institute

A partnership between Yonkers Partners in Education, a private nonprofit that supports Yonkers Public Schools, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will allow Yonkers high school students to learn alongside Regeneron researchers.

The partners launched the Regeneron STEM Institute on Tuesday, a three-year program aimed at high school students committed to the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

The Regeneron STEM Institute will offer designated Yonkers students the chance to choose a research topic and work with mentors from Regeneron’s labs in Tarrytown and other parts of Westchester County.

Regeneron provided a $75,000 grant to Yonkers Partners in Education to fund the program. The company said in a press release that it’s hopeful the institute can inspire students to pursue a career in a STEM field after high school.

“Regeneron believes in the power of science to help solve our world’s most pressing problems, and we are eager to see what these promising young scientists learn and discover as a result of this new initiative,” said Hala Mirza, vice president of corporate communications and citizenship at Regeneron.

The program started Tuesday evening with a kickoff event for the 17 students accepted into the program.

“In a school district with more than 28,000 students and very limited resources, it is incredible to see these talented and deserving students receive the support they need to explore their passion for the sciences,” said Wendy Nadel, executive director of Yonkers Partners in Education.