Fairfield to study Black Rock Turnpike safety upgrades

The town of Fairfield has launched a $375,000 study to evaluate and improve vehicular and pedestrian safety on the Black Rock Turnpike commercial corridor.

According to the Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments (MetroCOG), which will manage the study, the turnpike is part of the state highway Route 58 and carries approximately 20,000 vehicles per day. Speeding is a problem on the turnpike, with average speeds between 35 and 40 mph despite a posted limit of 30 mph.

“Future implementation of bicycle and pedestrian improvements will likely lead to a reduction of vehicle trips to and from the commercial district and reduce the number of inter-plaza trips currently necessitated by the lack of pedestrian amenities,” said the MetroCOG on its website. “The development and implementation of identified traffic calming measures and road diets will further increase safety in the corridor and encourage the use of alternative transportation modes to access the commercial district.”

The study is being financed with a grant from the state. A public meeting on this subject is scheduled for June 7 at 7 p.m. at the Osborn Hill Elementary School in Fairfield, and an online survey on turnpike improvements has already been posted.