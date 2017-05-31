Goodwill opening store in Shelton

Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut is opening a 17,000-square-foot store and

donation station on June 2 at 397 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton. With more than 40 employees from the surrounding community, the new Goodwill store will also house a state-of-the-art career center designed to help local residents boost their chances of finding and landing a job through assistance in resume writing, job interview practice and access to job leads.

In addition, the Shelton Goodwill store will offer more than 8,100 square feet of retail space as well as a covered drive-through donation station, where attendants will help unload donations from vehicles and provide donors with a tax receipt for their contribution.