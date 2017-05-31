Connecticut agency sets public hearings on proposed health insurance rate hikes

Connecticut Insurance Department Commissioner Katharine L. Wade has set June 14 as the date for public hearings on the proposed health insurance rate increases by Anthem Health Plans and ConnectiCare Benefits Inc.

Collectively, the companies have approximately 86,000 policies in force in Connecticut’s individual market. Anthem is requesting an average increase of 33.8 percent for policies marketed both on and off the state exchange, Access Health CT. ConnectiCare has requested an average increase of 17.5 percent for policies sold exclusively on the exchange.

The hearings will be held on the department’s 7th floor at 153 Market St. in Hartford, a public building that also houses the federal Social Security Office, Capital Community College, and the Hartford Board of Education. The hearing for Anthem will begin at 9 a.m., while the ConnectiCare hearing will begin no earlier than 1 p.m.

The public will have two opportunities during the hearings to comment – at the beginning and end of each hearing – limited to three minutes per person. Online comments, which opened May 1, will continue to be accepted through the close of business on July 1. Written comments can be filed with the Insurance Department through the close of business July 1 by mailing or delivering the statements to the Connecticut Insurance Department, P.O. Box 816, Hartford, CT 06142. All of the written comments will be posted on the Department website.

More details on the rate requests are available on the department’s 2018 Rate Filing Page.