Connecticut single-family home sales flat in April

Sales on single-family homes in Connecticut during April had less than a 1 percent year-over-year increase, according to new data released by The Warren Group. Last month, there were 2,371 single-family homes sold in Connecticut, just 19 transactions higher than 2,352 sales recorded in April 2016.

The median price of a single-family home decreased 2.1 percent in April to $235,000, compared with $240,000 a year ago. However, there were 8,435 single-family home sales in the first four months of 2017, which is 4.8 percent above the 8,048 sold in the first four months of 2016.

“The market is still slow and far behind the peaks we saw a decade ago,” said Timothy Warren, CEO of The Warren Group. “Sales in April were 29 percent below the number in April 2005. And the median price in April is down 19 percent from April 2007. The market is steady and stable, but the recovery leaves us well below our peaks.”

Also, there were 657 condominium sales in Connecticut during April, a 1.2 percent drop from the 665 level in April 2016. However, the median sale price for condos in April increased by 4.7 percent to $164,900, compared to $157,500 one year earlier.