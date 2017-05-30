Pawlooza dog wash fundraiser upcoming

Animal lovers get your dog sponges ready as the 4th annual Doggy Day Pawlooza Dog Wash fundraiser draws near. The event will be held June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stamford Dog Park, 39 Courtland Ave.

STARelief and Pet Assistance is a nonprofit organization founded in February 2012 by a group of pet owners and animal lovers who became conscious of the increased number of animals being abandoned to local shelters. Their mission has been to provide life-saving food and veterinary care to pets whose caretakers struggle with financial insecurity.

STARelief and Pet Assistance has created various programs in an effort to bring their vision into a reality. Soon after the organization was founded, a pet food pantry was created. The pantry provides food and other supplies to insure no pet owner has to choose between feeding themselves or their pet. A grant program was then created where people can apply for grant money in order to pay for their veterinary care. The nonprofit has also created an emergency boarding and a foster care system for animals in need.

Participants will be able to wash their dogs for a recommended $10 donation. In addition, a meet and greet with the Stamford K-9 unit and various opportunities to hear from animal specialists throughout the day will be available to attendees.